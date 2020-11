View this post on Instagram

We’re ringing in the holidays with a limited time artisan cheese box featuring seven of our cheese vendors! This limited time box will be available under the add on products at modernmilkman.com! This box includes: 🌟Cato Corner Farmer, Womanchego (Raw Milk) 🌟Arethusa, Tapping Reeve 🌟Smiths Farmstead, Aged Gouda (Raw Milk) 🌟Narragansett Creamery, Olive Treasure Feta Spread 🌟Liuzzi, Smoked Mozzarella 🌟The Cheese Guy, Asiago 🌟Cabot, Private Stock Cheddar #themodernmilkman #local #fresh #homedelivery #righttoyourdoor #sustainability #gotmilk #ctdairy #farmfresh #ctfarm #modernfarmer #cheesebox #ringingintheholidays #holidaycheesebox