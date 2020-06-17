D-I-Y Road Trip: Schoolhouse Salvage

fox8.com
by: emmaricefox8
Schoolhouse Salvage7533 Tyler Blvd Suite E,Mentor, OH 44060https://schoolhousesalvage.com/
View this post on Instagram
This little rake head is a perfect example up cycling at its best! Raise your hand if you grabbed this from the shop today…you beat me to it
A post shared by SchoolhouseSalvage-Amy (@schoolhousesalvage) on Jun 13, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT
This little rake head is a perfect example up cycling at its best! Raise your hand if you grabbed this from the shop today…you beat me to it
A post shared by SchoolhouseSalvage-Amy (@schoolhousesalvage) on Jun 13, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT
Submit