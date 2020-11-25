Custom furniture

Skip to content
fox8.com
Cleveland
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Watch Fox 8 News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Veterans Voices
NewsFeed Now
Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own
FOX 8 I-Team
Ohio News
Washington DC Bureau
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Missing
Top Stories
3-year-old Cleveland boy shot in hand by stray bullet
Top Stories
LIVE: Giuliani to attend Pennsylvania GOP meeting on alleged election issues
Live
Walmart Black Friday: PS5, more deals go live today
Gallery
Drone video: Shark comes face to face with monster crocodile near people swimming, fishing in Australia river
Video
Fire damages Parma home; family looking for pets
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 app
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Lake Metroparks Farmpark invites you to drive-thru Country Lights
Video
Top Stories
Kenny finds out why The Marble Room is celebrating
Video
Top Stories
‘Cleveland Shops’ is a holiday shopping win-win
Video
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Company Housing
Video
Kenny learns simple ways to ‘zhuzh’ up holiday decor
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Sweet Potatoes with Apples & Bananas
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Friday Night Touchdown
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Cleveland Browns DE Olivier Vernon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Alabama tops College Football Playoff rankings; Ohio State fourth
Browns put defensive end Joe Jackson on COVID-19 list
No fans at home games in December for Pittsburgh Steelers
Browns CB Ward to miss time with calf injury, reports say
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Celebrating Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption Questions
Public File Assistance
Sign up for the daily FOX 8 Newsletter
Reopen with Confidence
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Custom furniture
New Day Cleveland
by:
abbieschrader
Posted:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:29 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 25, 2020 / 11:29 AM EST
Sheely’s
Sheely’s Furniture
is located in Aurora.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Download the FOX 8 App
continue reading override