AB Phillips and SonsFresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables... That is what you will find at AB Phillips and Sons Fruit Farm. BowTie MedicalCurious about the COVID-19 antibody test? BowTie Medical has all of the answers! Learn more about getting tested here. Cafe Arnone Cafe Arnone is open seven days a week. However, the inside of the cafe is only open on Saturday and Sunday. You are able to enjoy the patio…