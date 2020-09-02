Cozy Up With Critters

Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Live animal programs are back at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History! These shows are free with a general admission ticket, which you can purchase here.
Stop scrolling or The Professor will judge you. Just kidding…she already is. . We need to tell you about Smead Discovery Center's virtual Show & Tell series! So, whooooo exactly will you meet? . Think amazing Ohio wildlife, dung beetles on poop patrol, and even slugs accompanied by worm robots! The series begins September 27 and is designed for families and children of all ages. Each program features a special scientist who will make science fun. Head to our website to learn more! Link in bio. . Photo: @allofthegulos