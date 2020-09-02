Cozy Up With Critters

View this post on Instagram

Stop scrolling or The Professor will judge you. Just kidding…she already is. . We need to tell you about Smead Discovery Center's virtual Show & Tell series! So, whooooo exactly will you meet? . Think amazing Ohio wildlife, dung beetles on poop patrol, and even slugs accompanied by worm robots! The series begins September 27 and is designed for families and children of all ages. Each program features a special scientist who will make science fun. Head to our website to learn more! Link in bio. . Photo: @allofthegulos