CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested Sunday following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at the Marathon gas station on the 4300 block of 12th Street NW around 7:30 p.m. after there were reports of a shooting. Once there, they found a man with two bullet wounds. The 32-year-old victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for what authorities describe as "non-life-threatening injuries."