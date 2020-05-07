1  of  4
Breaking News
LIVE: Volunteers set up for Cleveland food distribution Coronavirus headlines: May 7, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Coping With Quarantine

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get Unstuck!
Social isolation has people going crazy! Ann Konkoly is here to help us get unstuck!

View this post on Instagram

It’s Saturday. IDK about you.. pre-COVID we’d be orchestrating a car pool for soccer, religion school, yoga, grocery store, and an occasional trip down to @westsidemarket and @glbc_cleveland for a fun afternoon.. and you know what? I miss the hustle and bustle. I mean, I love the go-go-go of it all and scooting around to get it all done.. And then I don’t! While Saturdays may look a little different around here, I’m embracing the now as best as I can. What about you? Any new gems on Saturday that you’ve discovered? Share! #saturdayvibes #annkonkolycnm #authentickoaching #skills #nurselife #nursesofinstagram #midwifelife #midwife #midwives #midwivesofinstagram #nurse #nurses #cnm #rn #obgyn #coaching #womeninmedicine #medicine #motivation #health #healthcare #midwifestudent #kultivate #aprn #nursepractitioner #professionaldevelopment #womensupportingwomen #motivation

A post shared by Ann, Coach & Midwife (@annkonkolycnm) on

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo