Cool Down with Iced Tea

View this post on Instagram

TODAY'S TEA TOMORROW: #103 DARJEELING MAKAIBARI When cold-brewed #103 DARJEELING MAKAIBARI is mixed with Bourbon, for the Darjeeling Unlimited, it makes a truly refreshing cocktail. A pinch of salt helps enhance the tea’s savory flavours and when that is mixed with lemon and a little Sugar Syrup, you have the perfect summertime cooler. (From the Cocktail Collective) Ingredients 1/2 cup #103 DARJEELING MAKAIBARI (cold brewed)* 3 oz. Bourbon 3/4 oz. Simple Syrup 1/2 oz.Lemon Juice A pinch of Salt Ice Lemon Twist (optional) In an ice-filled shaker, combine the tea, bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice and salt. Shake well. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass Garnish with Lemon twist *To make cold brew: take one ounce of #103 DARJEELING MAKAIBARI, and using your favorite filter method(we like French Press), add 32 ounces of water. Let sit at least 4 hours, overnight or 24 hours is best. Strain out tea. Makes 2 quarts. ORDER ONLINE tealabcle.com! Now offering FREE shipping for purchases $50+; $8 flat fee for less than $50. If you are in NE Ohio, schedule an in-store pick up at either of our stores(face masks required). Through 7/11/2020, get 10% off per ounce of #103 DARJEELING MAKAIBARI. No coupons necessary, not valid with any other offers. No rain checks. While supplies last! #tealabcleveland #5thstreetarcades #thisiscle #lovinglakewood #shopsmall #tea #looseleaftea #enjoyyourtea #agooddayfortea #alonetogeter #icedtea #darjeeling #makaibari