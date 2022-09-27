Confetti Peppers

Soup season with the pepper queen! Shop from Confetti Peppers in stores or online.

Confetti Lentil Soup

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup Confetti Peppers

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon dried thyme or a few sprigs fresh thyme

2 cups crushed or diced tomatoes

2 cups brown lentils, picked over and rinsed

2 cups broth (vegetable, chicken, or beef)

6-8 cups water

1 teaspoon salt, more to taste

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 cup chopped kale or collards

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until the onion has softened and is turning translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, paprika, allspice, and thyme. Cook until fragrant while stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Pour in the tomatoes and Confetti Peppers and cook for a few more minutes, stirring often.

Pour in the lentils, broth and water. Add salt, black pepper. Raise heat and bring the mixture to a boil, then partially cover the pot and reduce the heat. Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

Option: Before adding greens, remove 2 cups of the soup, puree in food processor or blender, and stir back into pot.

Add the chopped greens and cook for 10 more minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in lemon juice. Serve. Enjoy!