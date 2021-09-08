Coffee & Decor In Canton

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Izzy P at Home
Redecorate your home while supporting local! Izzy P at Home is located on Market Avenue in Canton.

Carpe Diem Coffee Shop
Enjoy the flavors of fall with a latte! Carpe Diem Coffee Shop is located on Market Avenue in Canton.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=329151872338792&set=a.231906602063320

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo