Cleveland’s Vinyl Factory

View this post on Instagram

Just Pressed! Ghost Funk Orchestra are a mystery. Plain and simple. Dirty, soulful production, verbed and fuzzed out guitars, mysterious vocals that feel like a lost score to a Quentin Tarantino film. The brainchild of one-man producer/musician/arranger Seth Applebaum, GFO is forging new territory and blurring the line between soul and psychedelic. Available NOW from Colemine Records. http://ow.ly/dELF50vHept