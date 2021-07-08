Cassata Cake Class

Buttercream and Olive Oil

Lavender Blueberry Blackberry Sauce

Makes about 5 cups or 2-1/2 pints

Ingredients:



800 grams fresh local blueberries

400 grams fresh local blackberries

About 8-10 sprigs of fresh lavender blossoms

300 grams organic raw cane sugar

Directions:

Use a vinegar bath to clean the berries. Rinse and let dry completely. Place in a large saucepan with the lavender and the sugar. As this is a sauce, I use 4 parts fruit to 1 part sugar. Stir well and cover to let sit for at least 2 hours…or up to overnight.

Uncover and place on a medium to low heat. Bring to a low boil and let reduce until the sauce thickens. This will take about an hour, depending. Temperature wise, it should be around 210°F. Remove from heat and this can be jarred to store in the fridge or freezer.

If using the water bath canning method, transfer to sterilized jars and process for 10 minutes. If you would like to learn more about water bath canning, join us for our Basics of Canning Class!

Serve over anything and everything! More specifically, pancakes, ice cream, yogurt, fresh cheeses, etc.

