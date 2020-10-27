Clean Eats, Fast Feets
Meghan McCarthy shared a recipe for candied roasted almonds! Learn more about Clean Eats, Fast Feets online.
Candied Roasted Almonds
Cinnamon and sugar roasted almonds are slightly sweet and completely satisfying.
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 1 hr
Total Time: 1 hr 5 min
Ingredients:
4 cups of whole natural almonds, unsalted.
1 egg white (beaten)**
1/4 Raw Sugar*
Cinnamon, to taste
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Beat egg white in medium bowl. Add almonds, sugar and cinnamon.
After mixing together, spread the almonds on a greased cookie sheet or a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for one hour at 250 degrees. Stir the almonds once halfway through. Remove from oven and let cool.
Notes:
*The larger crystals in the raw sugar are great for these almonds.
**Save the yolk and use it in scrambled eggs, an omelet, quiche or frittata.