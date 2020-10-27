Clean Eats, Fast Feets

Meghan McCarthy shared a recipe for candied roasted almonds!

Candied Roasted Almonds

Cinnamon and sugar roasted almonds are slightly sweet and completely satisfying.

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 1 hr

Total Time: 1 hr 5 min

Ingredients:



4 cups of whole natural almonds, unsalted.

1 egg white (beaten)**

1/4 Raw Sugar*

Cinnamon, to taste

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Beat egg white in medium bowl. Add almonds, sugar and cinnamon.

After mixing together, spread the almonds on a greased cookie sheet or a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for one hour at 250 degrees. Stir the almonds once halfway through. Remove from oven and let cool.

Notes:

*The larger crystals in the raw sugar are great for these almonds.

**Save the yolk and use it in scrambled eggs, an omelet, quiche or frittata.