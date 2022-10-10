Celebrating 100 Years, Notre Dame College strives to provide a career-focused, values-based, private Catholic education to a diverse student body.

Studying at Notre Dame means personal, one-on-one attention from professors, dozens of student groups, a tight-knit student body, and a well-rounded curriculum. A liberal arts education from Notre Dame College equips students with personal and professional skills that help them chase their passions and change the world.

Nestled on 48 scenic, wooded acres in a suburb just 25 minutes from Cleveland in South Euclid, Notre Dame College offers a blend of quiet campus life and big city adventure. Home to some of the country’s best restaurants, medical facilities, museums, sports teams, and amusement parks, Cleveland is an affordable city with major appeal.students.

Notre Dame College offers majors in nearly 30 disciplines. Our associate, bachelor and master degrees include outstanding programs in education, business, nursing, and science. Weekend, adult and online classes are also available

Notre Dame College Undergraduate Moot Court Program provides students with real-life experiences and opportunities to hone their craft and explore their interests in the areas of social justice, civil liberties and the law. Through the knowledge gained in broad-based liberal arts experience, students see the importance of understanding not just why we have laws but the importance of the judicial system in our lives.

Notre Dame College is committed to supporting the Thrive Learning Center and our students. With Thrive’s support, Notre Dame College is able to welcome and advocate for students whose learning disabilities may not be recognized by other institutions. Thrive is an essential resource for the continued education of students who had IEPs and 504 plans in high school.

