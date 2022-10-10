John Carroll University is a leading Jesuit Catholic liberal arts university preparing a diverse student body to strategically face the challenges of tomorrow. Through academic rigor, experiential learning and the Jesuit ideal of care for the whole person, John Carroll is continually creating the leaders of the future. They will serve society with developed critical thinking skills, a strong moral foundation and an awareness for the greater good.

Founded in 1886, JCU is one of 27 Jesuit universities in the United States and has been listed in U.S. News & World Report magazine’s top 10 rankings of Midwest regional universities for 31 consecutive years.

We are honored to have our commitment to academics validated through these national rankings – as well as through our graduates who go on to demonstrate how academics and leadership go hand in hand. The University earned the #2 spot in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, among Best Regional Universities in the Midwest. Additional rankings include:

#15 regionally in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#27 regionally in Best Value

#3 regionally in Most Innovative Schools

#139 regionally in Top Performers on Social Mobility

#190 nationally in Undergraduate Business

Degree programs through the College of Arts and Sciences and the Boler College of Business are offered in nearly 60 major fields in the arts, social sciences, natural sciences, and business at the undergraduate level, and in select areas at the master’s level.

John Carroll University provide a formative way forward to become an inspired leader with the knowledge, character, and heart to serve the greater good. FOR LIFE.

