April 16, 2020 Road Trip: Best Breakfast, Round 4

Washington Street Diner
4507, 8233 E Washington St
Bainbridge, OH 44023
440.543.0436
www.washingtonstreetdiner.com
www.facebook.com/WashingtonStreetDiner

Check Please Café
597 Main St
Grafton, OH 44044
440.826.0784
www.facebook.com/checkpleasecafe

Silver Skillet
12650 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
440.729.0682
www.facebook.com/silverskilletcafe

Tulipan Hungarian Pastry and Coffee Shop
122 S Market St
Wooster, OH 44691
330.264.8092
www.tulipanhungarianpastry.com

Goldie’s Donuts
5211 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440.683.4746
www.goldiesdonuts.com

Urban Kitchen
9751 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
216.471.8956
www.urbancle.com

Michael’s A.M.
1562 Akron Peninsula Rd # 120
Akron, OH 44313
330.929.3447
https://michaelsam.net/

Lemon Falls
95 N Main St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440.247.8000
https://lemonfalls.com/

Borderline Café
18508 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
216.529.1949
www.borderlinelakewood.com

Garrett’s Mill Diner
4226 Hudson Dr
Stow, OH 44224
330.926.1344
http://garrettsmilldiner.com/

Akron Coffee Roasters
30 N High St
Akron, OH 44308
330.318.8018
www.akron.coffee

