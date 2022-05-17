Buckeye Blends

Balsamic Chicken and Veggies

Balsamic Sauce

· 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

· 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

· 2 tablespoons honey

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 1 teaspoon cornstarch

· 1 tsp EACH dried oregano, dried basil, salt, pepper

CHICKEN AND VEGGIES

· 1 1/4 pounds chicken breast chopped into 1 1/2-inch pieces

· 1 large sweet potato, peeled chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

· 2 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 shallot, chopped

· 1 lb fresh asparagus ends trimmed, chopped into 2-inch pieces

· 1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes

Instructions

1. Whisk the balsamic sauce ingredients together in a medium bowl. Add to a bowl or freezer bag with the chopped chicken; set aside to marinate while you chop the veggies and steam the sweet potatoes (up to 30 minutes at room temp or 4 hours in the fridge).

2. Add chopped sweet potatoes to a microwave safe bowl with a lid. Add water it reaches ¼-inch up the sides. Cover and microwave for 5-7 minutes or until fork tender; drain and set aside.

3. Add olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté chicken for 1 minute then add shallot and cook just until the outside of the chicken is no longer pink. Add the asparagus, and tomatoes and cook an additional 1-2 minutes or until asparagus are crisp-tender.

4. Add the sweet potatoes back to the skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until chicken is cooked through and the sauce is thickened, about 1 minute. Taste and add brown sugar for sweeter, balsamic or lemon juice for tangier. Enjoy!