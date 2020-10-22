Baklava, Gyros & More!

fox8.com
by: emmaricefox8
Mount Vernon.
Athen’s Pastries & Imported FoodsFamily- owned European Market! Athen’s Pastries & Imported Foods is located on Pearl Road in Cleveland.
View this post on Instagram ✨New Pita and Dip platter! It’s the perfect appetizer for all of your holiday parties this year! Consisting of fresh pita bread and our homemade tzaziki sauce and hummus, everyone will love it! Don’t wait! Place your order today! ($25) 🎄🇬🇷 . . . #greek #greekfood #homemade #pitabread #hummus #clegreeks #clegreekfood #clefoodies #cleveland #greece #greekchristmas #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocalbusiness #supportfamilybusiness #clevelandgreekfood A post shared by Athens Imported Foods And Deli (@athens.imported.foods) on Dec 17, 2019 at 7:03am PST
