Bakery Delivery

Hi Friends! Just wanted to let y'all know that the website is "re-loaded" and all ready for orders for NEXT weekend (July 17/18). We've got some new Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches for you (Lemon Crinkle w/Lemon Ice Cream and Classic Chocolate Chip w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream). We're also trying out a new idea – partially baked French Loaves. Who doesn't love freshly baked bread right out of your own oven?!?! Take a peek when you have a moment. (Link in bio.!) Orders due in by Wednesday evening. Thanks so much! Stay well, Wendy & Leo