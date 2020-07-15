Bakery Delivery

Blue Rooster Bakehouse
Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Blue Rooster Bakehouse in Oberlin has what you need! Right now, they are accepting order purchases only.
View this post on Instagram
Hi Friends! Just wanted to let y'all know that the website is "re-loaded" and all ready for orders for NEXT weekend (July 17/18). We've got some new Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches for you (Lemon Crinkle w/Lemon Ice Cream and Classic Chocolate Chip w/Vanilla Bean Ice Cream). We're also trying out a new idea – partially baked French Loaves. Who doesn't love freshly baked bread right out of your own oven?!?! Take a peek when you have a moment. (Link in bio.!) Orders due in by Wednesday evening. Thanks so much! Stay well, Wendy & Leo