BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) -- Three years ago, Dan Jacobs, of Beachwood, noticed something changing with his appetite: he wasn't hungry and filled up fast. Not that he was complaining.

"I felt fine," he said. "I just wasn't very hungry and for someone who has been overweight most of his adult life, OK, I'm feeling good, I'm losing weight, I'm not having these eating habits'."