April 5, 2021 Road Trip: Mentor

Flux Metal Arts
8827 Mentor Avenue,
Mentor Ohio 44060
www.Fluxmetalarts.com   

CLE Juice Box
8587 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
https://www.clejuicebox.com/

The Cleveland Candle Company
9516 Diamond Centre Dr,
Mentor, OH 44060
https://clecandleco.com/

Verdi’s Italian Market
8720 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
http://verdisimportedfoodsdeli.com/

Clean Eatz
9385 Mentor Ave,
Mentor, OH 44060
http://www.cleaneatz.com

Schoolhouse Salvage
7533 Tyler Blvd Suite E,
Mentor, OH 44060
http:// schoolhousesalvage.com

San Francisco Stir Fry
7271 Center St,
Mentor, OH 44060
https://www.sanfranciscostirfry.com/

Pink Bandana Bakery
8630 Mentor Ave,
Mentor OH 44060
https://pinkbandanabakery.com/

Chili’s Fire Pit
9570 Mentor Ave,
Mentor, OH 44060
www.chilisfirepit.com

The Posh Pet Boutique
7361 Center St,
Mentor, OH 44060
https://theposhpetboutique.com/

Britash Boutique
9324 Mentor Ave,
Mentor, OH 44060
http://britash.shop

Endless Design Boutique
6072 Pinecone Dr
Mentor, Ohio 44060
https://www.facebook.com/UpcycledFurniture4you/

