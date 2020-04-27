Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 27, 2020
April 27, 2020: Volant Road Trip

For more information on the businesses located in Volant visit www.volantshops.com

Volant Mills
550 Main Street
Volant, Pennsylvania 16156
724-533-5611
www.volantmills.com

The Kitchen Shoppe
625 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724-533-2983

Miss Scarlett’s
775 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724-533-5515
www.missscarlettsgiftparlor.com

Cottage and Cabin
950 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
(724) 533-7100

Michele’s Homemade Vittles
300 Main St
Volant, PA 15615
724-533-2066

Volant Winery
1229 Main St
Volant, PA 15156
724-533-2500
http://volantwinery.com/

Wicked Little Witches
475 Main St
Volant, PA 15156
724-533-7900

Special-Teas, Etc
375 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724-533-2629
www.specialteasetc.com

Wendydae Handmade
806  Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724.971.7276
www.facebook.com/wendydaehandmade

Hope Valley Soapworks
725  Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724.533.7800
www.facebook.com/HopeValleySoapworks

Boxcar Cigar
825 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
724.533.2100
http://boxcarcigar.com/

Derailed Distillery
830 Main St
Volant, PA 16156
www.facebook.com/Deraileddistilley/

