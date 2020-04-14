1  of  3
April 14, 2020 Road Trip: Akron

Here is the list of places we visited on today’s Road Trip to Akron.

Northside Markeplace

21 Furnace St

Akron, OH 44308

234.542.6627

http://northsidemarketplace.com/

Boiling House

1 W Exchange St

Akron, OH 44308

234-571-9692

https://www.orderboilinghouse.com/#/

Nomz

21 Furnace St Suite 404

Akron, OH 44308

330.203.3422

https://www.nomzeatz.com/

The Treatery

21 Furnace St

Akron, OH 44308

234.542.6627

R Shea Brewing

540 S Main Street, Ste 214

Akron, Ohio 44311

234.571.5036

www.rsheabrewing.com

Rage Room Ohio

2517 Mogadore Rd

Akron, OH 44312

330.400.2600

http://www.rageroomohio.com/

Chameleon Café Akron

23 S Main St

Akron, OH 44308

234.334.3603

http://www.chameleoncafeakron.com/

Zeber-Martel Studio & Gallery

43 Furnace St # G

Akron, OH 44308

330.253.3808

http://zeber-martell.com/

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway

https://www.cvsr.org/

Your Cabbage Connection

2455 Canton Rd

Akron, OH 44312

330.961.5022

https://www.cabbageconnection.com/

Chill & Indulge

209 S Main Street

Akron, Ohio

https://www.facebook.com/ChillandIndulge/

The Peanut Shoppe

203 S Main St

Akron, OH 44308

330.376.7020

www.akronpeanuts.com

