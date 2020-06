Cobb Salad This salad was invented by Robert H. Cobb, the owner of the Hollywood "Brown Derby" back in 1937. When Sid Grauman, owner of the famous "Grauman's Chinese Theater" came in for a late night snack, Cobb chopped up a bunch of stuff from the fridge, stacked it on a plate and the "Cobb Salad" was born. Start off with crisp, chopped lettuce. I like romaine because it stays…