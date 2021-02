PORK VERDE SLOW COOKED

3-3 ½ LB PORK LOIN CUBED1 TBS GROUND CUMIN2 TSP KOSHER SALT½ TSP FRESH GROUND BLACK PEPPER2 TBS OLIVE OIL (OR VEGETABLE OIL)1 JAR OR CAN OF GREEN SALSA (20-28 OZ)1 CAN (10 OZ) GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE1 MEDIUM ONION CUT INTO HALF SLICES1 RED BELL PEPPER DICED2 CLOVES GARLIC MINCED