A picnic perfect recipe

Here’s David’s recipe for a summer pasta.

SUMMER PASTA

1 pound fresh mozzarella diced

1 pound cherry tomatoes sliced in half

2 or 3 garlic cloves diced

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup coarsely chopped basil

1 tbs kosher salt

1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper

1/4 tsp red pepper crushed

1 pound penne rigate pasta

Mix first eight ingredients in bowl and let stand at room temperature.

In a pasta pot or stock pot, bring several quarts of salted water to a boil.

Drop pasta in boiling water for 11 or 12 minutes stirring occasionally. Cook until al dente.

Drain pasta and return to pot.

Stir in room temperature sauce and serve immediately or later for a delicious room temperature pasta.

Serves 6 as a main course and 8 as a side.

Great for picnics.

Enjoy!