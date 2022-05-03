Student Orchestra
- Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
- Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
- Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Orange High School, All Shook Up
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
- Walsh Jesuit High School, Cinderella (R&H Broadway Edition)
Best Technical Execution
- Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
- Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
- Shaker Heights High School, Barnum
- Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)
Best Scenic Design
- Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
- Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Independence High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
- Padua Franciscan High School, The Hello Girls
- Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)
Best Costume Design
- Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
- Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Independence High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
- Padua Franciscan High School, The Hello Girls
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
Best Choreography Execution
- Archbishop Hoban High School, Shrek The Musical
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
- Marion L. Steele High School, Mamma Mia!
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
- Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)
- Wadsworth High School, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Best Ensemble/Chorus
- Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
- Archbishop Hoban High School, Shrek The Musical
- Chagrin Falls High School, Mamma Mia!
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
- Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)
Best Supporting Actor
- Jackson Bird, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Franz/Dennis’ in Sunday in the Park with George)
- London Golya, Rocky River High School (‘Inspector Kemp’ in Young Frankenstein)
- TJ Grzybowski, Mayfield High School (‘Old Man Strong / Hot Blades Harry’ in Urinetown)
- Max Lucic, Rocky River High School (‘The Monster’ in Young Frankenstein)
- Bennett Mulvaney, Aurora High School (‘Andre’ in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels)
- Carter Sindelar, Rocky River High School (‘The Herald / Victor von Frankenstein / The Hermit’ in Young Frankenstein)
- Max Smith, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Boatman / Charles Redmond’ in Sunday in the Park with George)
Best Supporting Actress
- Alia Ali, Hathaway Brown School (‘Pablo’ in Sister Act)
- Paris Bunch, Mayfield High School (‘Becky Two Shoes’ in Urinetown)
- Francesca Burke, Hathaway Brown School (‘Sister Mary Lazarus’ in Sister Act)
- Fiona Coughlin, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Old Lady / Blair Daniels’ in Sunday in the Park with George)
- Viza Freeman, Hathaway Brown School (‘TJ’ in Sister Act)
- Dez’Marie Germany, Thomas W. Harvey High School (‘Ornella Sturdevant’ in Leap of Faith)
- Julia Martin, Archbishop Hoban High School (‘Dragon / Sugar Plum Fairy’ in Shrek The Musical)
Best Actor
- Daniel Blum, Mayfield High School
- Sam Brown, Magnificat High School
- Tyler DiFranco, Midview High School
- Eric Feucht, Chagrin Falls High School
- Amir Smith, Hathaway Brown School
- Emmanuel Stewart, Thomas W. Harvey High School
- AJ Wansack, Avon Lake High School
Best Actress
- Kayla Haskins, Avon Lake High School
- Grace Hoy, Chagrin Falls High School
- Gabi Ilg, Medina High School
- Amelia Lamb, Magnificat High School
- Desir’ee Neal, Hathaway Brown School
- Brenna Sincaglia, Chagrin Falls High School
- Calista Zajac, Magnificat High School
Best Musical (Tier 1)
- Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
- Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
- Wadsworth High School, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Best Musical (Tier 2)
- Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
- Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
- Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
Technical Apprenticeship Recipients
- Emma Boring, Archbishop Hoban High School
- Jacob Layton, Eastlake North High School