Student Orchestra

  • Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
  • Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Orange High School, All Shook Up
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
  • Walsh Jesuit High School, Cinderella (R&H Broadway Edition)

Best Technical Execution

  • Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
  • Shaker Heights High School, Barnum
  • Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)

Best Scenic Design

  • Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Independence High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
  • Padua Franciscan High School, The Hello Girls
  • Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)

Best Costume Design

  • Avon Lake High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Independence High School, The Addams Family (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
  • Padua Franciscan High School, The Hello Girls
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein

Best Choreography Execution

  • Archbishop Hoban High School, Shrek The Musical
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
  • Marion L. Steele High School, Mamma Mia!
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
  • Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)
  • Wadsworth High School, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Best Ensemble/Chorus

  • Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
  • Archbishop Hoban High School, Shrek The Musical
  • Chagrin Falls High School, Mamma Mia!
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
  • Solon High School, We Will Rock You (School Edition)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Jackson Bird, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Franz/Dennis’ in Sunday in the Park with George)
  • London Golya, Rocky River High School (‘Inspector Kemp’ in Young Frankenstein)
  • TJ Grzybowski, Mayfield High School (‘Old Man Strong / Hot Blades Harry’ in Urinetown)
  • Max Lucic, Rocky River High School (‘The Monster’ in Young Frankenstein)
  • Bennett Mulvaney, Aurora High School (‘Andre’ in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels)
  • Carter Sindelar, Rocky River High School (‘The Herald / Victor von Frankenstein / The Hermit’ in Young Frankenstein)
  • Max Smith, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Boatman / Charles Redmond’ in Sunday in the Park with George)       

Best Supporting Actress

  • Alia Ali, Hathaway Brown School (‘Pablo’ in Sister Act)          
  • Paris Bunch, Mayfield High School (‘Becky Two Shoes’ in Urinetown)           
  • Francesca Burke, Hathaway Brown School (‘Sister Mary Lazarus’ in Sister Act)
  • Fiona Coughlin, Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC (‘Old Lady / Blair Daniels’ in Sunday in the Park with George)
  • Viza Freeman, Hathaway Brown School (‘TJ’ in Sister Act)    
  • Dez’Marie Germany, Thomas W. Harvey High School (‘Ornella Sturdevant’ in Leap of Faith)          
  • Julia Martin, Archbishop Hoban High School (‘Dragon / Sugar Plum Fairy’ in Shrek The Musical)

Best Actor

  • Daniel Blum, Mayfield High School
  • Sam Brown, Magnificat High School
  • Tyler DiFranco, Midview High School
  • Eric Feucht, Chagrin Falls High School
  • Amir Smith, Hathaway Brown School
  • Emmanuel Stewart, Thomas W. Harvey High School
  • AJ Wansack, Avon Lake High School

Best Actress

  • Kayla Haskins, Avon Lake High School
  • Grace Hoy, Chagrin Falls High School
  • Gabi Ilg, Medina High School
  • Amelia Lamb, Magnificat High School
  • Desir’ee Neal, Hathaway Brown School
  • Brenna Sincaglia, Chagrin Falls High School
  • Calista Zajac, Magnificat High School

Best Musical (Tier 1)

  • Eastlake North High School, Matilda The Musical
  • Rocky River High School, Young Frankenstein
  • Wadsworth High School, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Best Musical (Tier 2)

  • Akron School for the Arts at Firestone CLC, Sunday in the Park with George
  • Hudson High School, Chicago (School Edition)
  • Magnificat High School, Mary Poppins

Technical Apprenticeship Recipients

  • Emma Boring, Archbishop Hoban High School
  • Jacob Layton, Eastlake North High School