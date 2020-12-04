Celebrating ‘Remarkable Women’ in Northeast Ohio

In honor of International Women’s Month in March, FOX 8 is recognizing ‘remarkable women’ making a difference.

We have received more than a hundred entries highlighting local women who lead, inspire, and boost others up in their community.



In March, we will highlight four local women to be considered for Nexstar’s Nationwide 2021 ‘Woman of The Year Award.’

Last year, we received more than 200 entries about women doing incredible things here in Northeast Ohio. Our winner was Traci Peltz. See her story and the other three finalists below.