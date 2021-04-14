NFL Draft 2021: Opening night performers announced

** Watch this previously aired video to see how the NFL Draft stage is taking shape **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 2021 NFL Draft announced Wednesday who will kick off opening night with music performances.

Grammy-Award winners Kings of Leon will perform and lead singer of legendary rock band, Heart, Ann Wilson will sing the National Anthem as part of the draft opening festivities at the Draft Theater in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29, according to a press release from the NFL.

The NFL says the following local talent will also perform at the NFL Draft Concert Series:

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir will perform live a special rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Cover group, The Sunrise Jones will serve as the house band providing entertainment with a variety of music genres in between draft selections on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.

The headlining acts for nights 2 and 3 of the concert series will be announced in the coming weeks, the NFL says.