Browns NFL Draft hype video shows what Cleveland has to offer

**In the video, above, check out hotel room rates in Cleveland for the NFL Draft**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new hype video welcomes people to Cleveland ahead of the 2021NFL Draft which begins on Thursday.

The Cleveland Browns video, posted to social media (which you can see, below), welcomes football fans to our city and shows off some of the great things Cleveland has to offer including Playhouse Square, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the West Side Market and, of course, FirstEnergy Stadium: home of the Cleveland Browns!

The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland runs from April 29 to May 1. Events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

The NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football theme park, is outside and inside the stadium. About 50,000 fans, who reserved a free ticket, will be allowed in during each day of operation.