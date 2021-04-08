Super Bowl Halftime exhibit coming to Rock Hall during NFL Draft celebrations

** Video: The 2021 NFL Draft stage construction process **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As Cleveland prepares for the 2021 NFL Draft, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is introducing a Super Bowl Halftime Show exhibit.

“The Biggest Show on Turf: 55 Year of Halftime Shows” opens April 23 through September 2021, according to a news release.

The Rock Hall says the exhibit will allow fans to relive memorable performances through outfits, instruments and set pieces, including:

The Weeknd’s mirrored infinity room set with choir robes and jackets worn during the COVID-era 2021 performance

Bono’s flag-lined jacket from U2’s 2002 performance five months after 9/11

Prince’s turquoise suit worn during his 2007 Purple Rain performance, where he asked production managers “Can you make it rain harder?”

turquoise suit worn during his 2007 Purple Rain performance, where he asked production managers “Can you make it rain harder?” Katy Perry’s beach-ball inspired costume and “Left Shark” that ignited a pop culture phenomenon after her 2015 performance

Joey Kramer’s drumhead from Aerosmith’s 2001 performance that marked the first time ever in a Super Bowl Halftime Show that fans stood on the field around the stage

Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Gaga and Black Eyed Peas stage models and The Who’s lighting grid and stage plans and time lapses of production set ups and tear downs over the years, according to the Rock Hall.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the release says the Rock Hall is open with extended hours from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 with advance tickets required. It’s open to NFL guests only on Thursday, April 29 ahead of the official red-carpet event.