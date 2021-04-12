NFL Draft experience: What fans need to know going in

** Previously aired video show the progress of the 2021 NFL Draft site **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland announced health and safety reminders and a list of prohibited items for you to know before arriving to the celebrations.

The free, 3-day football festival in the parking lots of FirstEnergy Stadium will be on Thursday, April 29 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. (or end of round 1), Friday, April 30 from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. (post concert), and Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. (post concert), with time-limited sessions each day to ensure as many fans as possible can be a part of the festivities, according to the NFL website.

The NFL Draft says in order to keep fans safe, they are heightening security in and around the area during the festivities with security screening times starting when the gates open each day.

The NFL offers a list of prohibited items, but is not limited to:

Alcohol or tobacco products and e-cigarettes

Banners, signs (any object that obstructs the view of others)

Battery operated clothing (socks, jackets, etc.)

Laser pointers

Mace, pepper spray or any aerosol

Motorized scooters, bicycles, hover boards, skateboards or self-propelled items (except for ADA or other medical purposes)

Noise makers, horns, whistles or musical instruments of any kind

Bottles, cans, thermoses, cups and beverage containers of any kind, unless purchased at an NFL venue (plastic baby bottles are permitted if an infant is present)

Binocular cases or camera bags

Camcorders or video recorders, except for credentialed media

Cameras with removable lenses more than 6″

Chairs, stools or any other seating devices

Footballs, frisbees or throwing objects

Outside Food

Promotional items with commercial slogans or identifiers without written consent from the NFL

Seat cushions with pockets, zipper compartments or covers

Selfie sticks or tripods

Umbrellas larger than 48″

The NFL says empty, re-usable water bottles are allowed as well as small, clutch purses and clear bags that do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches.

Tickets are required and available by downloading the NFL OnePass in the app store which will give fans access to games and attractions including inside FirstEnergy Stadium and the food zones, according to the NFL Draft.

Pre-selected fans will have access to the vaccinated fan viewing area and fans who have session 3 Draft Experience tickets on Thursday and Friday. Fans inside the Draft Experience will not have views of the draft theater, but mobile screens will be throughout the area, the NFL draft says.

For information about how fans can view the draft and more, visit the FAQ page.