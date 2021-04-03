NFL bringing free interactive football theme park to Cleveland as part of Draft festivities

Watch the video above for a look at what fans can expect at the 2021 NFL Draft.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL has released new details on how fans can enjoy the 2021 Draft which is taking place in Cleveland this month.

Saturday the league released more details about the Draft Experience, the NFL’s free interactive football theme park.

The Draft Experience will be held April 29 through May 1 outside the stadium. The event includes games, food, and a merchandise shop.

The event features virtual autograph sessions with NFL players, personalized digital photos, and a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens. Fans can also view Super Bowl rings and be photographed with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Draft Experience attendees must pre-register for a time to visit on the NFL OnePass app. Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The NFL encourages fans to regularly check their website for updated information on registration and more details on health/safety.