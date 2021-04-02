Helmets line Mall C ahead of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As we inch closer to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, more signs of the big event are popping up downtown.

Large helmets representing the league’s 32 teams are on display on Mall C in downtown Cleveland through April 27.

They will be moved inside the NFL Draft Experience, which will be free and open to the public. Reservations will be required through the NFL OnePass app.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. with events at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.