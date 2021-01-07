Newsfeed Now: What happens next at the US Capitol?

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- In less than a 24-hour period, a joint session to certify the electoral college vote was interrupted by rioting protesters storm the U.S. Capitol and Democrats will likely take control of the Senate after Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are projected to win Senate runoff elections.

Four people died in Wednesday’s riots, one due to a shooting and three due to medical emergencies, and several were injured.

On Wednesday night, Congress resumed the joint session.

President Donald Trump now says there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th” now that Congress has concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Now that Warnock and Ossoff were projected to win their runoffs, the Senate will have 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, but the president of the Senate will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

So what happens now?

Washington correspondents Anna Wiernicki and Raquel Martin join Newsfeed Now host Hilary Hunt to talk about the events that unfolded Wednesday and what’s next for the U.S. Capitol.