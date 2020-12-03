Newsfeed Now: US COVID-19 cases top 14M; Justin Timberlake helps family in need

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – There are now more than 14 million COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The United States also hit new single-day records for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

More than 204,000 cases and 2,707 deaths were reported Wednesday.

New numbers also show that more people than ever are in the hospital because of the coronavirus.

With the holidays weeks away, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people cancel their plans.

HEALTH CARE WORKERS ON STRIKE: Swapping the front lines for picket lines, health care workers are taking a stand at medical facilities across the country.

The common themes: contracts are up, staffing is short, and personal protective equipment is less than what nurses and certified medical assistants say they need to protect themselves while caring for patients in the middle of a pandemic.

GRANDMOTHER USES TABLE TO FIGHT OFF VIOLENT CUSTOMER: A grandmother who owns a San Francisco restaurant is in the spotlight after using a table as a battering ram to deal with a violent customer.

Surveillance video from Doris Campos’ restaurant shows how fast the confrontation unfolded. Campos said she needed to protect her family from a threatening customer.

OFFICER SAVES FAMILY FROM FIRE: An Oklahoma police officer is speaking for the first time while recovering from second-degree burns after he ran through his burning porch to save his two sons.

POPSTAR HELPS FAMILY IN NEED: A Tennessee teen, popular for sitting outside his house surrounded by signs reading “honk if you’re happy,” received a gift Wednesday from a Tennessee-born entertainer known across the globe – Justin Timberlake.

Jake Stitt, 17, is wheelchair-bound due to his cerebral palsy, and his family does not have a wheelchair accessible van.

On Wednesday, that changed when Stitt’s family received a van from pop icon Justin Timberlake.

