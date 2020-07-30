Newsfeed Now: John Lewis laid to rest; Viral BLM video

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VIRAL VIDEO: A Grand Rapids native is garnering a lot of attention on social media after sharing a video of reactions he got while holding a Black Lives Matter sign. WOOD’s Whitney Burney reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.