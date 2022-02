FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

(The Hill) — Jeff Zucker has resigned as head of CNN after failing to disclose his relationship with a senior executive at the company.

Zucker, in a memo to CNN employees, said he was asked about “a consensual relationship” with a colleague as part of an investigation into the conduct of former anchor Chris Cuomo.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” he said. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”

DEVELOPING