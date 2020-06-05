Zoos, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues allowed to reopen next week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Some of your favorite summer activities will reopen in a week.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday the reopening guidelines for certain entertainment venues.

Playgrounds, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, and other recreational facilities are allowed to reopen June 10.

These businesses have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ohioans are able to do two things at once. We can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 while we safely reopen our economy,” Gov. DeWine said in a press release.

The main changes you’ll see are guidelines for social distancing measures, which may include limited capacity, and employees will be wearing masks.

Here’s the full list of what has been given the green light to open June 10:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

The entertainment venues listed here may open beginning June 10th if they are able to follow the #ResponsibleRestartOhio Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance: https://t.co/WKT0ZfS630#StaySafeOhio#InThisTogehterOhio pic.twitter.com/GiUzT9SIwt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 4, 2020

You can read more about the guidelines here.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced it would be opening June 17.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo today announced plans to reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 17, following new guidance from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 🦒 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/VACroAJl2l — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) June 4, 2020

The governor says day camps and residential camps are allowed to reopen at any time.

Gov. DeWine has not given guidelines for amusement parks or waterparks or released a timeline on when announcements could be coming on those facilities.

