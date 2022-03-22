CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those looking for yet another way to get around downtown Cleveland now have the option to pay for e-bikes.

Bird, the company behind some of the e-scooters you’ve seen zooming around town, is offering 100 electronic bikes starting Tuesday. This is the first fleet of Bird e-bikes introduced in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to add Bird e-bikes to the shared micromobility options in the city of Cleveland,” Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in a statement. “Scooters and bikes are a convenient and sustainable option for short trips around the city.”

The bikes come with a small motor that help riders more easily go up hill and come with multiple safety features, the company said. The bikes can reportedly go for up to 56 miles before needing to be charged.

Just like the scooters, the bikes are activated using the Bird app on your phone. Find out more about cost and availability right here.

Riders can score 50% on their first go-round with the code CLEBIKE.