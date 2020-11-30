Zoom invite scam: Don’t click that phony ‘reactivate’ or ‘reschedule’ link!

(WJW) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Zoom users of a phisching scam aimed at stealing their information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, users may receive an email, text or social media message that includes Zoom’s logo and a message saying something similar to: “Your Zoom account has been suspended. Click here to reactivate.” or “You missed a meeting, click here to see the details and reschedule.”

The BBB also said users could receive a message welcoming them to the platform and requesting they click on a link to activate their account.

But the BBB warns that clicking the link can lead to malware being downloaded onto your computer. Or the links could lead you to a page asking for login information. The BBB says entering your username and password gives scammers access to your account and any other account that uses a similar login and password combination.

The BBB recommends the following to avoid phishing scams:

Double-check the sender’s information. Zoom.com and Zoom.us are the only official domains for Zoom. If an email comes from a similar-looking domain that doesn’t quite match the official domain name, it’s probably a scam.



Zoom.com and Zoom.us are the only official domains for Zoom. If an email comes from a similar-looking domain that doesn’t quite match the official domain name, it’s probably a scam. Never click on links in unsolicited emails. Phishing scams always involve getting an unsuspecting individual to click on a link or file sent in an email that will download dangerous malware onto their computer. If you get an unsolicited email and you aren’t sure who it really came from, never click on any links, files, or images it may contain.



Phishing scams always involve getting an unsuspecting individual to click on a link or file sent in an email that will download dangerous malware onto their computer. If you get an unsolicited email and you aren’t sure who it really came from, never click on any links, files, or images it may contain. Resolve issues directly. If you receive an email stating there is a problem with your account and you aren’t sure if it is legitimate, contact the company directly. Go to the official website by typing the name in your browser and find the “Contact Support” feature to get help.

