Zoo reveals perfect name for first Cleveland-born gorilla

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday that the first Cleveland-born gorilla has been named Kayembe.
The baby gorilla was born on Oct. 26 at the zoo. Kayembe means extraordinary.
The zoo held a 3-week naming campaign. Entries helped support gorilla conservation through the zoo’s partnership with the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
The naming campaign raised nearly $15,000.
Kayembe is the first gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in 139 years.
Visitors can catch the new gorilla at the zoo’s Primate, Cat & Aquatics building with its family every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
