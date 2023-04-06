(WJW) – Nintendo and nostalgia? Those go hand in hand for many… and it’s time to look forward to even more nostalgia coming up in May.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s set to be released on May 12, according to Nintendo.

During the Nintendo Direct video presentation on September 13, 2022, the reveal of the game’s official name and launch date was released, along with a short trailer.

According to Nintendo, the latest version of Link’s endless adventure will now take players, “Up into the skies with an expanded world that goes even beyond the lands of Hyrule.”

Gameplay:

On March 28, Nintendo released a long-awaited extended preview of Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay.

In the nearly 14-minute Youtube video, video game designer Eiji Aonuma is shown playing Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, demonstrating how players will get to choose their own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the islands floating in the skies.

According to Nintendo, the journey is for the player to create with the use of their own imagination.

Nintendo also says players will be able to “harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.”

Preorder:

For those who can’t wait to get their hands on Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can preorder the digital download version of the game here.

On April 28, a new version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model will be also released with a Tears of the Kingdom theme.

The new system features a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom design, showing the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock.

The new OLED Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch has a retail value of $359.99. Click here to preorder.

Two new Legend of Zelda-themed accessories will also be released on May 12, the day the game is released.

A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller retailing at $74.99, and a Nintendo Switch carrying case retailing at $24.99, will release separately. Click here to preorder.