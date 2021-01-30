Zanesville restaurant cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, one more Ohio restaurant was found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

The place, located east of Columbus in Muskingum County, was not cited for being open past curfew, which has recently been moved to 11 p.m. in the state.

Here’s what the spot was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Blue Front Café in Zanesville: Agents arrived at the establishment around 9:40 p.m. Friday to find about 35 customers standing “shoulder to shoulder” while drinking alcohol. Reportedly, almost no one in the establishment was wearing a mask. The café was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

This case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Recently, a Cleveland bar lost its liquor permit due to not following the guidelines: