CANTON, OHIO (WJW) – Zac Brown Band will headline the 2023 Concert for Legends in Canton.

It is included as a stop on Zac Brown Band’s “From the Fire Tour.”

The show takes place on August 5, 2023, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“New fans soon will realize what longtime fans familiar with Zac Brown Band already know: This show will be a terrific fit for Enshrinement Weekend,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The opening act for the Concert for Legends in Canton will be announced soon.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” Brown said. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, through HOFVillage.com.