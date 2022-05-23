(WJW) — A founding member of the Zac Brown band has tough news to share with his fans.

John Driskell Hopkins “Hop” stood surrounded by his brothers and sister in a YouTube video and revealed his recent diagnosis of ALS.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” he said in the video. ” After careful analysis, by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS.”

He says his symptoms have been slow-progressing and they believe the disease will continue to progress slowly.

“God willing I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come,” he said.

The ALS treatment’s have been advancing but currently there is not a cure.

Through this adversity, Hopkins has begun a non-profit, Hop On A Cure, which is “committed to supporting research to prevent, reverse and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope.”

