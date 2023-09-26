(WJW) – The CurderBurger is back!

The burger that started off as a Culver’s April Fools joke has now become a very real thing — and is returning to the restaurant’s menu for a third time.

The cheese curd-topped burger was first presented to the world in 2021 when Culver’s turned the “mythical” burger into reality.

The burger was at first only available for one day, but the popularity of the burger called for an encore in 2022, during which, the chain sold more than 1 million CurderBurgers and received thousands of “rave reviews on social media,” according to press release.

So, now, it’s back, again!

“Culver’s is giving guests what they’ve called for, bringing back the CurderBurger for its longest availability yet,” reads a release.

You can pick up a CurderBurger at any Culver’s location between Oct. 2- Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

Click here to a Culver’s location near you.