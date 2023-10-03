[Editor’s Note: In the video above find some great spots to see fall foliage.]

(WJW) – Lots and lots of candy! That’s what’s on store shelves this time of year as we quickly approach Halloween.

But, is your favorite candy viewed as a trick or a treat?

A recent survey by CandyStore.com found that people “get really fired up about the candy they don’t like.”

The company reported more than 12,000 survey responses.

Here is what they found to be the 10 Worst Halloween Candies:

#10 Worst: Tootsie Rolls

#9 Worst. Bit-O-Honey (new to the 2023 list)

#8 Worst. Black Licorice

#7 Worst. Smarties

#6 Worst. Mary Janes

#5 Worst. Wax Coke Bottles

#4 Worst. Peanut Butter Kisses

#3 Worst. Necco Wafers

#2 Worst. Candy Corn

#1 Worst. Circus Peanuts

So, what is the the most popular Halloween candy?

The company found, based on 15 years of nationwide sales data, that M&M’s rival Reese’s Cups for the top spot, followed by:

Hot Tameles

Skittles

Sour Patch Kids

Starburst

Hershey Kisses

Candy Corn

Hershey Mini Bars

Snickers

