WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WJW) – Kennywood seemed a bit more like “Fear Factor” when the Pittsburgh-area amusement park hosted its first worm-eating contest Friday night.

Five daring contestants had to ingest the wiggly critters as fast as possible to win 2024 season passes, merchandise and other goodies.

Courtesy of Kennywood

“The courageous few slurped down 10 worms in record time, with a photo finish,” Kennywood officials said in a press release.

The Phantom’s Worm Challenge was part of the amusement park’s Halloween celebration, Phantom Fall Fest, which is now in its third weekend of the season.

According to park officials, guests can also test their nerves in six haunts, four scare zones and 13 rides in the dark.

New this season is “mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed,” a dark labyrinth that gives a twisted take on the classic story down the rabbit hole.

Phantom Fall Fest continues on weekends through Oct. 29.