‘You’ve already won’: Simon Cowell chokes up when Ohio singer Nightbirde makes virtual visit on AGT

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Zanesville woman who became an overnight sensation with a tear-jerking performance on “America’s Got Talent” returned to the show virtually this week for a visit that choked up even Simon Cowell.

Jane Marczewski, 30, is battling her third bout of cancer with a less than two percent chance of survival.

She was given the Golden Buzzer during the second round of AGT auditions in June. She sang the original song “It’s OK,” explaining to the judges, “It’s the story of the last year of my life.”

She announced last month she couldn’t move forward in the show after her health took “a turn for the worse.” Her performance has been viewed over 200 million times.

This week she was welcomed back by host Terry Crews and the judges.

You are the poster human for courage in the face of adversity,” Howie Mandel said. “For poise, for beauty and for fight.”

Simon choked up as he greeted her.

“You made the decision, rightly so, that your health is prior right now, and I know last time we spoke, you actually said you felt you let people down. I want to say on behalf of all of us you haven’t let anyone down. Even though you haven’t competed, you’ve already won.”

Nightbirde started a GoFundMe account in June to raise money for her treatments. She’s received over $450,000 in donations.

Nightbirde thanked the judges and said the whole experience was the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened in her life.

“I think we’re witnessing such a beautiful pic of the human spirit and triumph of the human spirit and I think it’s restored my faith in humanity a whole lot to see people come together just over the fact we all hurt, we all suffer and we all have the potential to overcome.”